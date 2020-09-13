Lewis Hamilton takes 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP

Lewis Hamilton celebrated the 90th win of his Formula One career, one short of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record, after a crazy crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that was twice stopped and re-started.

The six-time world champion’s Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the one-two for dominant Mercedes at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy.

Red Bull’s Thai driver Alexander Albon, whose team mate Max Verstappen retired in the gravel at the second corner, took third place.

The race was Ferrari’s 1000th championship grand prix but the best the struggling Italian team could manage was eighth for Charles Leclerc.