Sections
Home / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism

Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism

The gesture was not part of the official programme, as it had been before the season-opener at the same Austrian circuit when Formula One and teams emphasised an anti-racism message.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:53 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a protective face mask as he celebrates winning the race on the podium with the trophy, following the resumption of F1 after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Joe Klamar/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team for taking a stance against racism but said after winning Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix that Ferrari and others should do more. The Briton took a knee with 11 drivers before the race while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and then gave a raised fist salute on his car and on the podium after winning at the Red Bull Ring.

It was the second weekend in a row that drivers have knelt before the start, although not all have done so. Taking the knee has become a common act of protest against racism and police brutality since the killing on May 25 of George Floyd, a Black American, by a white police officer in Minneapolis unleashed a global outpouring of sadness and outrage.

The gesture was not part of the official programme, as it had been before the season-opener at the same Austrian circuit when Formula One and teams emphasised an anti-racism message.

“We’ve seen Red Bull’s mechanics take a knee, which I think is great, but as businesses and as teams...if you look at Ferrari who have thousands of people working with them, I’ve heard no word of Ferrari saying that they hold themselves accountable, and this is what they’re going to do for their future,” the sport’s only Black driver told reporters.



“And we need the teams to do that. We need Formula One and the FIA to be more leading in those scenarios, saying ‘hey guys, all of us together, everyone needs to pull together and fight for this.’

“I think a lot of people don’t know what the problem is,” added Hamilton, who has set up a commission to push for equal opportunity and more diversity in motorsport. “Some people deny there is a problem.”

There was no immediate comment from Ferrari, whose race on Sunday lasted about 20 seconds until Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided.

Vettel has knelt alongside Hamilton before both races, however, while Leclerc remained standing but with ‘End Racism’ on his shirt.

“Formula One left us the choice to express ourselves in the way we wanted,” Leclerc said. “It was clearly written on our shirt to end racism, which is the main message we want to pass through.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

59, including 14 excise department employees, test positive in Patiala
Jul 13, 2020 15:02 IST
Will there be an Old Guard 2? Director teases ‘phenomenal’ story
Jul 13, 2020 14:59 IST
Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism
Jul 13, 2020 14:53 IST
Pichai announces Google for India Digitization Fund worth Rs 75,000 cr
Jul 13, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.