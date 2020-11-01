Sections
Lewis Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors’ title

Hamilton also banked a bonus point for fastest lap, extending his lead over Bottas to 85 points with four races remaining

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:36 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Photo of Lewis Hamilton (Twitter)

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes team clinched an unprecedented seventh successive Formula One constructors’ title in one-two formation.

The six times world champion took the chequered flag at Imola 5.783 seconds ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole position. Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished third for Renault.

Hamilton also banked a bonus point for fastest lap, extending his lead over Bottas to 85 points with four races remaining. The Briton could clinch the drivers’ title in Turkey in two weeks’ time.

