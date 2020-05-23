Sections
Home / Other Sports / Manu Bhaker, Pooja Dhanda among athletes reluctant to resume outdoor training

Manu Bhaker, Pooja Dhanda among athletes reluctant to resume outdoor training

Bhaker said she wouldn’t be going for any camp unless she is convinced it is truly safe with the coronavirus pandemic still causing havoc.

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:39 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service,

Manu Bhaker is the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup. (IANS)

Resumption of training has been the hot debate in sports ever since the government allowed for sports facilities and stadiums to be opened moving into Lockdown 4.0.

While the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Ministry has said athletes can resume training adhering to safety guidelines, IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta said rushing back to training might not be a good idea and his sentiments have now been echoed by some athletes who aren’t too keen to start as yet.

Speaking to IANS, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal winning shooter Manu Bhaker said that she wouldn’t be going for any camp unless she is convinced that it is truly safe with the coronavirus pandemic still causing havoc.

“Unless and until they make it extremely compulsory or convince us that it is truly safe, I won’t go for any camp. We have been provided with electronic targets and facilities by SAI so I have been working on that at home. So unless and until there is some big tournament coming up or if the risk of the virus is truly off, I don’t see any reason to go back to training,” said the eight-time World Cup gold medallist.



The National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) is working on a timeframe that allows for holding a national camp in July at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

Wrestler Pooja Dhanda said that they have got an idea on how train effectively at home. The SAI SOP made it clear that contact sports like wrestling and boxing will only have individual training at camps in the initial stages.

“I feel it’s better to wait at home considering the speed at which this virus is still spreading in the country,” she said. “Wrestling is a sport where you need a partner to train and its constant contact and that is not allowed in the initial stages. Individual training is exactly what we are doing at home anyhow so I don’t see any reason to take the risk of going outside all the way to the place where a camp may be held.”

Fellow wrestler Divya Kakran said that she will go only if she is convinced that it is safe enough. “If the situation around the virus is safe then I will go. If not then even if the lockdown ends, I won’t go,” she said. “Even if people I know tell me from there that it is safe at the camp but outside the situation is still bad and there is no solution to the virus, I won’t feel safe to go.”

So far, India has over 125,000 confirmed cases while more than 3700 people have lost their lives. The IOA itself has been split about the safety of the resumption of training. While President Narinder Batra has been pushing the Sports Ministry to allow for the resumption of training, the association’s Secretary General believes that training shouldn’t start as of now as the COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid rate with each passing day in the country.

“It is being predicted that COVID-19 will peak in June. Despite lockdown restrictions, cases are increasing day by day. So, in such a scenario, what’s the rush to start training of athletes?” Mehta told IANS.

“Athletes are assets of our country and it is our responsibility to provide safety to them. Some of the athletes have even qualified for the Olympics and they will be participating in the Tokyo Games without a doubt.”

SAI for its part has made it clear in its SOP that it should not be made compulsory for athletes or coaches to have to attend the camps if they don’t feel safe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From quarantine to picking up alphabets, migrants in Bihar take 1 step at a time
May 23, 2020 19:09 IST
Man bludgeons co-worker to death in Mullanpur Dakha
May 23, 2020 19:07 IST
Aarogya Setu app users cross 2 crore mark in Uttar Pradesh: Official
May 23, 2020 19:04 IST
Decks cleared for 7th UGC pay arrear to Bihar varsity teachers
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.