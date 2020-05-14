Sections
Home / Other Sports / Mary Kom expresses gratitude after Delhi Police makes son’s birthday special

Mary Kom expresses gratitude after Delhi Police makes son’s birthday special

Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

File photo of India boxer Mary Kom (IANS)

Lockdown is hard on children with little chance of outdoor activity but for six-time world champion and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom’s youngest son Prince, it was a birthday to remember as a team from Delhi Police came calling to celebrate on Thursday.

Prince, who turned seven, along with his parents, twin elder siblings and younger sister, celebrated his birthday with a team of cops from Tughlaq Road police station led by ACP Pragya Tiwari.

“Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom,” the reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted with a video of the celebrations. “You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment,” she said.

This is an initiative taken by the Delhi Police to lift the spirit of citizens, primarily senior citizens and children, who are now bracing up for a fourth phase of lockown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



