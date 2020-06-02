Sections
Home / Other Sports / Floyd Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

Floyd Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs for George Floyd

The incident has prompted an outcry across the United States and abroad, with numerous pro athletes and leagues speaking out, including NBA great Michael Jordan.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:08 IST

By Reuters, NEW YORK

File image of Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) in action. (AFP)

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. The former five-division world champion’s promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted. Mayweather Productions and the boxer’s agency have yet to respond to a request for comment.

The incident has prompted an outcry across the United States and abroad, with numerous pro athletes and leagues speaking out, including NBA great Michael Jordan. Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, was charged on Friday with murder in the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five Indian states are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Jun 02, 2020 10:08 IST
Few Black CEOs from US are speaking out on killings, protests
Jun 02, 2020 10:07 IST
A little robin leads the author to a meaningful existence
Jun 02, 2020 10:05 IST
Copyright extends to theme, plot and storyline of literary works: Bombay HC
Jun 02, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.