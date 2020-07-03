Sections
Home / Other Sports / McLaren see Racing Point as midfield team to beat

McLaren see Racing Point as midfield team to beat

The pink liveried RP20 car gained its nickname from the moment the covers came off because of the visual similarities to last year’s title-winning Mercedes, raising some questions about its legality.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:20 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

McLaren's Lando Norris during testing. (REUTERS)

McLaren see Racing Point’s ‘Pink Mercedes’ as the car to beat in the battle to be best of the rest behind Formula One’s top three this season, team principal Andreas Seidl said on Friday.

The pink liveried RP20 car gained its nickname from the moment the covers came off because of the visual similarities to last year’s title-winning Mercedes, raising some questions about its legality.

The governing FIA cleared it without concern and Seidl said McLaren, who finished fourth overall in 2019 and are switching to Mercedes power units from Renault next year, had no complaints.

“On our side there is absolutely no intention to lodge any protest because I think also there is no grounds for that,” the German told reporters on a Zoom call ahead of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.



“Mercedes and Racing Point have chosen to go down this route. To be honest I think there is also room within the regulations to do what they did.

“Of course I don’t like it but at the same time, it’s possible within the regulations to do something like that, to have this kind of cooperation in terms of sharing wind tunnel technology and so on. There’s no reason to complain.”

Racing Point, run by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and with his son Lance racing alongside Mexican Sergio Perez, finished seventh last season but sounded confident after testing.

The Silverstone-based team also use Mercedes engines and powertrain.

U.S.-owned Haas also have a close cooperation agreement with Ferrari while still meeting the requirements needed to qualify as constructors.

“I simply think it’s important for Formula One to put out further clarifications towards the future to make sure that there’s certain limitations of what you can do,” said Seidl of such arrangements.

“I have a lot of respect for what Racing Point are doing, we have seen in the past they are a great team...in the end I prefer to focus on ourselves.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hina posts photo of expensive bags, gets scolded by mom for neglecting them
Jul 03, 2020 16:12 IST
Not so random acts: Being kind pays off
Jul 03, 2020 16:10 IST
Sikh pilgrims among 19 feared killed in bus-train accident in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
Jul 03, 2020 16:12 IST
Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: report
Jul 03, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.