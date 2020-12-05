Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain

Mick Schumacher on brink of F2 title in Bahrain

The son of seven times Formula One champion Michael is graduating to F1 next year after securing a seat at Ferrari-powered Haas. He finished seventh in the feature race with Britain’s Ilott sixth.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:51 IST

By Reuters, MANAMA

Photo of Mick Schumacher (Twitter)

Mick Schumacher stood on the brink of winning the Formula Two championship after Saturday’s penultimate race of the season in Bahrain left the German 14 points clear of sole title rival Callum Ilott with a maximum 17 still available.

The son of seven times Formula One champion Michael is graduating to F1 next year after securing a seat at Ferrari-powered Haas. He finished seventh in the feature race with Britain’s Ilott sixth.

Schumacher, who started 18th and nine places behind fellow Ferrari Academy driver Ilott, gained two extra points for the fastest race lap to make sure his lead over the Briton remained unchanged.

The final race is at the Sakhir circuit on Sunday.



The top two are now the only drivers in contention for the title, with Saturday’s race won by Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda ahead of China’s Guanyu Zhou and Schumacher’s future Haas team mate Nikita Mazepin.

Tsunoda, who is expected to race in Formula One next season at Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri, moved up to third in the championship.

Schumacher’s Prema outfit secured the team title for the first time in F2.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 20:39 IST
LIVE: Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion, says Centre
Dec 05, 2020 20:14 IST
Bharat Bandh: Minister urges farmers to withdraw protest
Dec 05, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

Most of pollution-related complaints on Delhi app since Oct about illegal garbage dumping
Dec 05, 2020 20:48 IST
Farm reforms — how both sides faltered
Dec 05, 2020 20:48 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST
Haryana agriculture department employee lands in soup over Facebook post on farmer protests
Dec 05, 2020 20:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.