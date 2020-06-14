Sections
Home / Other Sports / Might have to consider retirement if swimming pools don’t open for training: Virdhawal Khade

Might have to consider retirement if swimming pools don’t open for training: Virdhawal Khade

Khade said the delay in resumption of training would put the Indian swimmers at a huge disadvantage ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade prepares to swim in his heat of the men's 100m freestyle during swimming competition. (AP)

Frustrated at not being able to resume training, Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade on Sunday said he may consider retiring from the sport if swimming pools continue to remain shut due to restrictions.

Khade said the delay in resumption of training would put the Indian swimmers at a huge disadvantage ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games.

Several countries including Thailand, parts of Australia and UK have opened swimming pools, allowing athletes to return to training.However, even as the ministry of home affairs announced guidelines to ease restrictions, opening markets and shopping malls, swimming pools in India remain out of bound amidst rapidly-rising coronavirus cases.

“Might have to consider retiring from swimming . No news or communication of any sorts for being able to start swimming again. Wish swimming was treated the same as other sports in India. Person shrugging @IndiaSports @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @swimmingfedera1 @Nihar44190177,” Khade tweeted.



The MHA had allowed opening up of stadia without spectators and several Olympic-bound athletes have resumed training.

“Almost 3 months since the swimmers in India entered the pool. If other competitive athletes can follow social distancing while training, competitive swimmers can do the same as well. I hope other Olympic swimming prospects don’t consider retiring because of this,” he added.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has been requesting the sports ministry to seek the home ministry’s explicit consent for reopening of pools inside sports complexes so that elite swimmers can resume training.According to the SFI, opening swimming pools for elite athletes is not the same as “recreational swimming” that is still barred as per the MHA guidelines.

Last month, the SFI had sought permission from the sports ministry, IOA and the SAI to resume training for swimmers, who have achieved the ‘B’ qualification mark for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.”Absolutely zero feedback. Regular follow up with MYAS is yielding no results. All appeals to permit elite and competitive training to resume are hitting a wall at MHA. Without MHA permission, no state government willing to permit,” SFI Secretary General, Monal Chokshi told PTI.

“Unfortunately the decision makers in the MHA seem to think malls & restaurants are safe while allowing top athletes to train in controlled environments is unsafe,” he added.

Six swimmers including, Khade, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj have achieved the ‘B’ qualification in their respective events for the postponed-Olympics and are hoping to make the ‘A’ standard.

Noted coach Nihar Ameen also appealed to the sports minister to look into the matter.

“Silence from MYAS is deafening. Appeals to resume training of elite swimmers beg the ear of our honourable minister of sports,” Ameen tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Galaxy M30s, here are top smartphones under Rs 15,000
Jun 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Looking back from 2062 to marvel at how far the human race has come
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
HP CM approves district-level review meetings for assessment of Covid-19 arrangements
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A rising star gone too soon
Jun 14, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.