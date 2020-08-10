Sections
Home / Other Sports / Mike Tyson’s comeback exhibition match to be rescheduled: Report

Mike Tyson’s comeback exhibition match to be rescheduled: Report

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson’s camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:37 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson’s camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training.

The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra hitches a ride on Nick Jonas’ back while he does push-ups
Aug 10, 2020 14:52 IST
Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam video: Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana are outlaws in love
Aug 10, 2020 14:51 IST
Chunky Panday refutes rumours of playing Ananya Panday’s father in Fighter
Aug 10, 2020 14:44 IST
Afghan president to sign release of Taliban prisoners, peace talks expected in days
Aug 10, 2020 14:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.