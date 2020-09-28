Mirabai Chanu to train in US before Tokyo Olympics

Champion weight lifter Mirabai Chanu has been allowed to train in the USA after the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday approved Rs 40 lakh for her training and rehabilitation in Kansas, USA. This was after the MOC had an online meeting to discuss financial proposals for athletes in different sports who are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Mirabai Chanu will head to Kansas for a two-month overseas training programme along with her coach and physiotherapist,

“It’s our endeavour to ensure that our Olympic-bound athletes receive the best facilities. Our weightlifting champion @mirabai_chanu will travel to USA for her training. She will undergo rehabilitation for a long standing injury. This is sure to help in her Olympic preparation,” Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

The other decisions include the following:

Shooting:

The committee sanctioned the proposal of shooters to procure ammunition so that they can train at their own home ranges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The committee also sanctioned the proposals of Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their equipment and training requirements.

Boxing:

The committee ratified the three month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of Vikas Krishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr. in the USA.

Badminton:

The committee sanctioned the participation of three players Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750. Further it also sanctioned Sen’s training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open.

Para-Sport:

The committee sanctioned the coaching fees of Sharad Kumar’s coach Yevhen Nikitin till the Tokyo Paralympics for a period of one year.

Hockey:

The committee has sanctioned the proposal of the Indian men’s hockey team to appoint a physiotherapist RB Kannan for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio.