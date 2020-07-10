Sections
Home / Other Sports / Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president, Nigombam to replace him

Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president, Nigombam to replace him

“Hockey India Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur’s Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India,” the national body said.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 13:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday. HI Executive Board named Manipur’s Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed’s place.

“Hockey India Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur’s Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India,” the national body said.

“This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: A New Year’s feast spread the virus and now it divides scientists
Jul 10, 2020 14:11 IST
5 years of Baahubali The Beginning: Prabhas, Anushka get nostalgic
Jul 10, 2020 14:13 IST
SC disposes plea seeking release of Noida ex-engineer
Jul 10, 2020 14:09 IST
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
Jul 10, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.