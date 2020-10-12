Sections
National shooting camp, twice postponed, set for October 21

Delhi-based shooters can be in a week’s home quarantine before the camp but outstation participants must stay in isolation at a designated hotel, federation has said.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:13 IST

By Navneet Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The national shooting federation has allowed home quarantine for Delhi-based shooters and coaches before the Tokyo Olympics core group camp gets going at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on October 21.

Outstation campers though must undergo a week’s quarantine at the designated hotel. Both groups must also get Covid-19 tests done under the federation’s supervision before being allowed to start training.

Some outstation coaches and shooters though are not sure whether the camp will start promptly. “I haven’t got my air ticket till now, I’m unsure about my travel plan,” said one coach.

A record 15 Indian shooters qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which was then postponed to next year because of the pandemic. The national camp for the core group of shooters has been postponed twice. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) issued a circular on October 9 asking shooters and coaches to submit a form by Monday informing whether they would participate.



Coaches are yet to prepare a training schedule for the camp, which hints at uncertainty. “Let’s see how many shooters report for the camp,” said a coach. The emphasis though will be on events in which India has got quota places.

As per the NRAI circular, those from Delhi and NCR region can go into a week’s home quarantine and then report at the designated hotel by October 21. “On arrival, the athletes and officials will have to undergo Covid test under the supervision of the NRAI,” the federation communication said.

Outstation shooters and coaches must report on Thursday to begin hotel quarantine. “Use of official transport is mandatory during the camp,” NRAI guidelines say.

“The hotel has been sanitised and for the safety of clients, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is in place,” said a hotel official. “For the first seven days of the camp, athletes will be in isolation and meals served in their rooms.”

An NRAI official said: “All those shortlisted are supposed to join the camp, but it will be clear by Wednesday.”

