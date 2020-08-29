LIVE BLOG National Sports Awards live updates: Arjuna award presented to Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker National Sports Awards Ceremony live: The award winners are connected virtually to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from nine different Sports Authority of India-designated locations By hindustantimes.com | Aug 29, 2020 11:36 IST



National Sports Awards Ceremony live: The award winners are connected virtually to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from nine different Sports Authority of India-designated locations. An unprecedented five India athletes – cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, and paddler Manika Batra – will be virtually conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Follow National Sports Awards live updates here: 11:33 hrs IST Dhyan Chand award Te Dhyan Chand award is now being conferred. This is the third award category after the Dronacharya award for life time achievement and the Arjuna awards.



11:29 hrs IST Dutee Chand gets Arjuna Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has been awarded the Arjuna Award. Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Divya Kakran (Wrestling), Rahul Aware (Wrestling), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep Para (Athletics) Manish Narwal (Para Shooting) also conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award.





11:26 hrs IST Manu Bhaker gets Arjuna India shooter Manu Bhaker is being conferred with the Arjuna Award. The other prominent athletes to get the Arjuna Award currently is Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing), Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis).





11:20 hrs IST Arjua awards being presented The Arjuna Award is being presented after the Dronacharya in life time category. The first ones to be conferred with it are Dutee Chand (Athletics), Atanu Das (Archery), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Subedar Manish Kaushik (Boxing) Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Deepti Sharma (Cricket).





11:10 hrs IST Dronacharya award Dronacharya Award in Lifetime category has been awarded to Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery), Purushotham Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling).





10:58 hrs IST The locations The nine SAI designated centres are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bengaluru Pune, Sonepat, Hyderabad, Bhopal.



