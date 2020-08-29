Sections
Home / Other Sports / National Sports Day: Tributes pour in on Major Dhyan Chand’s 115th birth anniversary

National Sports Day: Tributes pour in on Major Dhyan Chand’s 115th birth anniversary

On Dhyan Chand’s birthday, which is also observed as the ‘National Sports Day’ in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay his tribute to the great hockey player.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju paid a floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand (twitter)

Wishes poured in for Major Dhyan Chand, India’s greatest hockey player, on his 115th birth anniversary on Saturday. Dhyan Chand, who was born today in 1905, is regarded as one of the best players to have ever played the sport.

Dhyan Chand, who had joined the army at the of 16, was instrumental in India’s hat-trick of gold medals in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. Known for his unmatchable goal-scoring abilities, Dhyan Chand is renowned as ‘the magician or the wizard of hockey’, mainly because of his skills with the hockey stick.

On Dhyan Chand’s birthday, which is also observed as the ‘National Sports Day’ in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay his tribute to the great hockey player.

“Today, on #NationalSportsDay, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes,” tweeted PM Modi.



 

“National Sports Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding,” he added.

“Today is #NationalSportsDay and I pay my tribute to the ‘The Wizard of Indian Hockey’ Major Dhyan Chand on his Birth Anniversary. The great sportsman displayed unparalleled dedication and skills in Hockey to bring accolades and honour to India,” tweeted Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju was also paid floral tribute to Dhyan Chand in the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Saturday.

 

“On #NationalSportsDay, I salute all our sportsperson who have been making India proud through their passion & hard-work. Modi govt is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports and nurturing the young talent through initiatives like Khelo India & Fit India,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

 

“Tributes to the Bharat Ratna, Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary. It’s high time the legend who is a Bharat Ratna receives the Bharat Ratna,” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Post-matric scholarship scam: Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa seeks minister Dharamsot’s resignation
Aug 30, 2020 05:30 IST
IPL 2020 | CSK’s Suresh Raina pulls out of tournament due to personal reasons
Aug 29, 2020 11:41 IST
India to host its first national event on butterflies
Aug 29, 2020 11:38 IST
Profile of Khel Ratna Award 2020 recipients: The best in Indian sports
Aug 29, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.