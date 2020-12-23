Neetal Narang becomes first female president of Softball Federation of India

In a first, the Softball Federation of India on Wednesday elected a woman, Neetal Narang, as its president here. The historic moment took place on the golden jubilee of the federation.

Narang, in her previous role as vice president of the Softball Federation of India had made valuable contribution towards the upliftment of the sport, a media release stated. Considering her unflinching commitment towards the growth of the sport and the sportspersons, the federation unanimously elected her as the president, it added.

Narang will succeed Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who was elected as the life-time president. “I am extremely humbled and honored to be unanimously elected as the president of the federation,” Narang said.

“Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi has made tremendous contribution in the upliftment of the sport and it will be my honour to carry forward his legacy to take the sport to newer heights with his and the support of our office bearers,” she added.