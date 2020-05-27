‘Never know what she is saying’: Triple H comments on Ronda Rousey’s criticism of WWE fans

Ronda Rousey’s entry into WWE was a celebrated moment for the fans of wrestling. Rousey was a revered name in the MMA world as she captured the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship while becoming a nationwide star. She arrived at Royal Rumble and then captured the imagination of the WWE Universe with her performance at WrestleMania 34. Then she had a fairytale run as the Raw Women’s Champion which eventually ended at WrestleMania 35.

Ronda has not been seen inside a WWE ring since then. Last year, Rousey acknowledged her WWE future by stating that she wanted to have a baby with her husband Travis Browne before she returned to the ring.

Triple H recently spoke about Ronda’s future with WWE and her rant against the fans of the promotion.

“I think Ronda’s in a place in her personal life where she’s figuring some things out,” Triple H told TMZ Sports.

“But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that’s what will light up the fans that love the business?”

The ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ made her debut on Royal Rumble 2018 and then teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 2018. As she laid heavy blows to The Game, the WWE Universe roared in adoration. But soon, as often happens in WWE, the fans turned on Rousey, and after her SummerSlam match against Charlotte in 2018, Rousey was booed out of the stadium.

At 2019 WrestleMania, Rousey her Raw Women’s Championship belt to Becky Lynch and since then, has been away from WWE. In a recent appearance on Wild Ride podcast, the former MMA athlete explains why she left WWE, and why she would never make a permanent return.

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f****** ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?

“The thing is, I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there. “But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.’ My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them.”

She further added: “People think you’re only wrestling as much as they see you on TV, but they don’t realize that there’s three or four other days of live shows during the week. If I looked at all the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family … No, I’ll never be full time again – over 200 days a year on the road like that ever again.”