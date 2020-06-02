Sections
Home / Other Sports / Nine-times world champion Carlo Ubbiali passes away at 90

Nine-times world champion Carlo Ubbiali passes away at 90

Ubbiali won 39 of the 74 races he entered (26 in 125cc), mostly on an Italian MV Agusta in an era before the emergence of Japanese manufacturers.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:46 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Carlo Ubbiali (Twitter)

Nine-times motorcycling world champion Carlo Ubbiali, who raced in the first world championship in 1949 and later dominated the 125 and 250cc categories, has died aged 90, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The third most successful Italian rider of all time, after Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi, Ubbiali won six 125cc titles and three in the bigger category.

He won 39 of the 74 races he entered (26 in 125cc), mostly on an Italian MV Agusta in an era before the emergence of Japanese manufacturers.

Nicknamed ‘The Fox’, the Bergamo-based rider was also successful in the Isle of Man TT races with five victories. He retired in 1960.



“I was 10 years old when he was winning everything and I dreamed of being like him one day,” said 15-times world champion Agostini, 77.

“He was an example, an incentive and a source of inspiration for me. A true point of reference.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K students’ body writes to Punjab CM seeking extension on date for submitting fees
Jun 02, 2020 22:12 IST
Sizeable number of Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, India has done what it needs to: Rajnath Singh
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
6 pockets of Chandigarh hotspot Bapu Dham Colony excluded from buffer zone
Jun 02, 2020 22:01 IST
Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube unite for Blackout Tuesday
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.