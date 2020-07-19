No General Assembly, ISSF to hold video meetings

Sections
The meet was scheduled to be held at the ISSF headquarters here from November 21. The decision was taken by the executive committee of the sport’s global body.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (File)

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has decided to hold continental video meetings” instead of the 2020 General Assembly considering the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meet was scheduled to be held at the ISSF headquarters here from November 21. The decision was taken by the executive committee of the sport’s global body.

However, the ISSF said in a statement that the majority of member nations were in favour of video meetings due to the risks involved under the current circumstances. “The ISSF Executive Committee supported the opinion of the Member Federations’ majority who expressed their opinion during the survey that it would be more rational to hold continental video meetings instead of the 2020 General Assembly taking into account the existing risks and restrictions,” the sport’s apex body said in the statement.

“This will allow for a more detailed discussion of management reports on current ISSF activities and specific issues of concern to Member Federations while avoiding possible problems due to technical failures, language barriers, and and time differences.”

On Friday, the ISSF had announced the cancellation the 2020 European Shotgun Championship. The year’s World Cup stages remain cancelled due to the global health crisis. PTI AH AH AT AT



