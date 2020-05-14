Sections
Home / Other Sports / No Indian athletes for Diamond League restart

No Indian athletes for Diamond League restart

The Diamond League Circuit this year will be a series of 10 one-day competitions spread over 10 weeks, which will provisionally commence on August 14 in Monaco and conclude on October 14 in Eugene, USA.

Updated: May 14, 2020 17:04 IST

By Navneet Singh, New Delhi

Noah Lyles of USA competes and wins the Men's 200m Final during the IAAF Diamond League. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: On the day that World Athletics announced a revised and curtailed schedule in an attempt to kick off the Diamond League—track & field’s premier competition—it looks like the small handful of Indian athletes who make the grade will not be able to participate in the league.

The Diamond League Circuit this year will be a series of 10 one-day competitions spread over 10 weeks, which will provisionally commence on August 14 in Monaco and conclude on October 14 in Eugene, USA. The series was originally scheduled from May to September, but was deferred because of the pandemic.

“I don’t think our athletes will get a chance to participate in international competitions because they haven’t started training. Since there is no clarity when the training will resume, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to achieve good fitness for the Diamond League,” said Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla.

The 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medal winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, for example, is confined to his room at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala since March. “I’m only doing general fitness inside my room,” Chopra told HT. All training facilities at NIS are closed.



In fact, almost all of India’s elite athletes, including those who have made the cut for the Olympics, have been stuck at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centres in Patiala and Bengaluru, with no access to training facilities or grounds, since the nationwide lockdown was began on March 24.

Chopra and fellow thrower Shivpal Singh had met the Olympic qualifying standard of 85 metres in January and March, respectively. After missing all of 2019 due to an elbow injury to his throwing arm, Chopra had surprised everyone in his first competition after comeback with a throw of 87.86 metres in January.

In March, when Shivpal achieved 85.47 metres in South Africa, he was excited about competing on the European circuit, including the Diamond League; now he isn’t hopeful. “There hasn’t been any meaningful training since mid-March. So, thinking about competing at the international level isn’t on my mind,” he said.

National record holder in men’s 3000m steeplechase Avinash Sable, who achieved Olympic qualification at the World Championships in Doha last year, was also keen to compete in the Diamond League, but is similarly confined to his room.

“He is stuck in a hotel in Ooty (TN) where he had gone for high-altitude training in February. He is only able to do basic fitness,” said Sable’s coach Amrish Kumar.

The revised provisional Diamond League programme announced on Tuesday is as follows: Monaco (August 14), Gateshead (August 16), Stockholm (August 23), Lausanne (Sept 2), Brussels (Sept 4), Paris (Sept 6), Rome or Naples (Sept 17), Shanghai (Sept 19), Doha (Oct 9) and Eugene (Oct 14).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 17:17 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM
May 14, 2020 17:25 IST
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
May 14, 2020 17:25 IST

latest news

HC extends deadline to pay liquor licence fees for hotels, bars and restaurants till June 1
May 14, 2020 17:20 IST
Donald Trump sees unemployment rate worse than 10% until September
May 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Ajay Devgn list their own films for ‘90s love’
May 14, 2020 17:21 IST
You may have seen ‘The cat in the Hat’. Now get ready for cats in the shelf
May 14, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.