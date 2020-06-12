NRAI asks its shooters to stay away from unauthorised online league

Team of Professional eSport Gamers Playing in Competitive MMORPG/ Strategy Video Game on a Cyber Games Tournament. They Talk to Each other into Microphones. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday asked country’s shooters to stay away from an “unauthorised” online league, stating that disciplinary action will be taken against the marksmen who compete in the tournament.The NRAI said in a statement that it has not sanctioned any such tournament in the country.

“It has come to our notice that an unauthorised online league competition is being organised without the approval of NRAI,” the spot’s governing body said in the statement posted in its website.

“Shooters are advised not to participate/associate with any league match, which is not approved by NRAI.

“Disciplinary action shall be taken against shooters participating in such competition,” it added.

It is believed that that the concerned league is the brainchild of former Indian shooter Shimon Sharif and is a month-long competition scheduled for country’s rifle and pistol shooters.