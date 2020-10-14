NRAI select Divyansh, Elavenil for online shooting competition organized by Bangladesh federation

Top rifle shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar will take part in an online shooting competition to be conducted by the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation on Sunday. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), which had banned Indian shooters from participating in unauthorized online competitions, has selected two rifle shooters from the country for Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship (online).

In June, NRAI had barred Indian shooters from participating in an online shooting league organized in India. After some top shooters continued to take part in the online league, the federation warned on October 4 that shooters should stay away from any competition not approved by NRAI, failing which they would face disciplinary action. One shooter was also slapped with a show cause for taking part in the online competition.

AN NRAI official said the Bangladesh shooting federation had approached them for the online competition. “It is not an unauthorized league. It is being conducted online by the Bangladesh federation because they are not able to hold the tournament in COVID times. In normal circumstances our team was scheduled to go there for the event,” the official said.

He added the ban on participation in unauthorized leagues will continue.

One man and woman rifle shooters have been invited from each participating country for the Bangladesh competition. The competition will be conducted as per ISSF rules but there will be no final. Standing will be determined on 60 shots. Each shooter needs to be accompanied by an ISSF jury and must have one camera on the target and another on the monitor.

Panwar and Elavenil, world No 1 in 10m men and women rifle respectively, will participate from their home ranges because the Tokyo Olympics core group shooters will be under seven-day quarantine ahead of the start of shooting camp here at the Karni Singh Range. Panwar has been allowed to quarantine himself at home, while Elavenil has withdrawn from the national camp because of her exams.

Outstation coaches object to separate quarantine rules for camp

It has been learnt that outstation coaches have raised objection to two different sets of quarantine rules being followed for the camp, organized by the NRAI and the Sports Authority of India. While outstation campers will have to remain in quarantine in a hotel, Delhi-based shooters have been allowed to complete the quarantine period in their respective homes. High performance manager Ronak Pandit, who was camp coordinator and was supposed to travel from Pune, has pulled out of the camp because of quarantine procedures and confusion over his role in the camp.

A SAI statement said, “Shooters/coaches who reside in Delhi-NCR would be required to quarantine/self-isolate at their place of stay for a period of seven days after which they will join other campers in the hotel for the entire duration of the camp.”

The camp for 32 shooters will start on Oct 21 after a week’s quarantine. It will be conducted in two phases till Dec 17.