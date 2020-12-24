Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Odisha to construct world-class hockey stadium at Rourkela

Odisha to construct world-class hockey stadium at Rourkela

The proposed stadium would be the largest hockey stadium in India with a seating capacity for 20,000 people. This is going to redefine the sports landscape in the region, the chief minister said.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 22:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bhubaneswar

Hockey - Representational Image (Getty Images)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that a new world-class hockey stadium would be constructed at Rourkela in Sundargarh district as part of preparations for the 2023 Hockey World Cup which will be hosted by the state.

The proposed stadium would be the largest hockey stadium in India with a seating capacity for 20,000 people. This is going to redefine the sports landscape in the region, the chief minister said.

The stadium along with the allied facilities will be developed as a benchmark for other hockey stadiums around the world, he said, adding that it would be constructed over 15 acres of land in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus in Rourkela.

Announcing this in a video message, Patnaik said: “As we have announced earlier, Odisha will once again be the proud host of the prestigious Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.” The tournament will be organized both in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, he said.



Patnaik said Sundergarh district is a powerhouse of hockey talent in the country and many great hockey players from the district have represented the country at the international level.

The Indian hockey team was led by players like Dilip Tirkey and Sunita Lakra who hailed from Sundergarh district.

“Popularity of hockey can be seen across the district.

The support of people of the district to hockey players is unparalleled anywhere in the world,” Patnaik said.

He said: “As a tribute to the contribution of Sundergarh to Indian Hockey, I would like to announce that we will build a new International level Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000.”

The stadium will have all the modern amenities and will offer a unique experience, Patnaik said. “I hope it will emerge as the best venue for hockey in the World”, he said.

Recently, a high-level team including senior officials from the state government, International Federation of Hockey (FIH), Department of Sports and Youth Services and Hockey India had visited Rourkela to review the infrastructure and allied facilities in the steel city for hosting the prestigious hockey world cup.

The work to develop synthetic hockey turf in each of the 17 blocks of Sundargarh district has already commenced, sources said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
by HT Correspondent
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav

latest news

The year of the pandemic: The year lecture halls came home in Ludhiana
by Deepa Sharma Sood
Property dealer’s body found with gunshot wound near Gadoli village
by Leena Dhankhar
Regional transport authority to take measures to reduce road fatalities
by Leena Dhankhar
Farmers on highway to march to Delhi; will not allow it, say police
by Sadia Akhtar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.