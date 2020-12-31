Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Olympic bronze and World Cup winner hockey player Michael Kindo dies

Olympic bronze and World Cup winner hockey player Michael Kindo dies

Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 18:17 IST

By Press Trust of India, Rourkela

Photo of former Indian hockey player Michael Kindo (Twitter)

India’s 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze winning team member Michael Kondo died at a hospital here on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 73, and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

“Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression,” a family source told PTI.

“His last rites will be completed tomorrow as his daughters are reaching only then.” Hockey India condoled his death.

 

Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final. He was also in the team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He scored three goals in that edition of the Games.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Celebs, RWA WhatsApp groups part of Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
CBSE 10th, 12th exams to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Railways launch upgraded IRCTC website, call it a ‘New Year gift’ for travellers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Olympic bronze and World Cup winner hockey player Michael Kindo dies
by Press Trust of India
Robots show cool dance moves. ‘This is not CGI,’ tweets Elon Musk
by Trisha Sengupta
Higher red cell transfusion offers no advantage for treating preterm babies
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Railways launch upgraded IRCTC website, call it a ‘New Year gift’ for travellers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.