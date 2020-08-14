Sections
Home / Other Sports / Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge named ambassador for ‘Run as One’

Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge named ambassador for ‘Run as One’

Kipchoge became the first man on the planet to cover the marathon distance in less than two hours.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, PTI

The 30-day movement will kick-start on Saturday while registrations will continue till September 11. (Getty Images)

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was on Friday named the ambassador of the fund-raising initiative “Sunfeast India Run As One”, starting on Saturday.

Kipchoge became the first man on the planet to cover the marathon distance in less than two hours. The 35-year-old clocked 1:59:40 to create an athletic spectacle in Vienna, thus elevating his credentials as the world’s greatest marathoner.

“India is very close to my heart and I have had the opportunity to witness the warmth and hospitality of this beautiful nation,” Kipchoge was quoted as saying in a media release.

“The idea of helping people through running or walking or jogging, is a thoughtful way of engaging people for a good cause. And this is the reason I have joined Sunfeast India Run as One as its Ambassador.”



The “virtual event” will support people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with the citizen-led movement bringing together people of 28 states and eight union territories. The 30-day movement will kick-start on Saturday while registrations will continue till September 11.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries found
Aug 14, 2020 16:33 IST
Tripura officer selects I-Day performers online to avoid overcrowding during Covid-19
Aug 14, 2020 16:31 IST
Lahiri one-under in first round at Wyndham, Atwal yet to finish
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
Darshan on the wheels: Amid COVID-19, Kolkata offers drive-in Durga Puja
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.