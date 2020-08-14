Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge named ambassador for ‘Run as One’

The 30-day movement will kick-start on Saturday while registrations will continue till September 11. (Getty Images)

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was on Friday named the ambassador of the fund-raising initiative “Sunfeast India Run As One”, starting on Saturday.

Kipchoge became the first man on the planet to cover the marathon distance in less than two hours. The 35-year-old clocked 1:59:40 to create an athletic spectacle in Vienna, thus elevating his credentials as the world’s greatest marathoner.

“India is very close to my heart and I have had the opportunity to witness the warmth and hospitality of this beautiful nation,” Kipchoge was quoted as saying in a media release.

“The idea of helping people through running or walking or jogging, is a thoughtful way of engaging people for a good cause. And this is the reason I have joined Sunfeast India Run as One as its Ambassador.”

The “virtual event” will support people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with the citizen-led movement bringing together people of 28 states and eight union territories. The 30-day movement will kick-start on Saturday while registrations will continue till September 11.