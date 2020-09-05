Para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu: I was financially weak before entering into para sports

Para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu who was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 on August 29, National Sports Day, says his training hasn’t stopped amid the Covid-19 situation. (Photo: Pratik Chorge/HT )

Conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on National Sports day (August 29), Tamil Nadu-born Para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, 25, says he is itching to ‘achieve more’. He won a Paralympic gold in the men’s high jump event at Rio 2016, his first ever Paralympic Games.

When in school, he was encouraged to take up sports by his physical education teacher, and got into athletics. And his dedication changed his fate. After winning the gold medal in Rio, he was showered with gifts, including a sports fund set up by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Excerpts from an interview:

What was your first reaction after you received the news of being conferred Khel Ratna Award?

Firstly, I thank the fraternity which proposed my name for the prestigious Khel Ratna award. I was astonished to know about it.

You’re only the second sportsman from the state after Viswanathan Anand to be bestowed with the award. How does it feel?

I really feel proud to be the person being awarded with Khel Ratna, after living legend Viswanathan Anand sir.

You won the high-jump gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. How has the journey been till now? It has been a struggle since you were run over by a bus as a young child when on the way to school, causing your right leg to become stunted

To be frank I was financially weak before entering into the para sports. With the support and guidance of my coach Mr Satyanarayana I got selected for the Paralympic Games 2016. With continued efforts I made it finally to Rio Paralympic Games. The medal that I won at this game, made me strong. I also got support of the government, and was selected as a coach for the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

What do you have to say on getting this award alongside prominent names such as Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat and Manika Batra?

I heartily congratulate all the sportspersons who are all selected with me.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna will definitely motivate you in your pursuit for gold at the 2021 Paralympics. Tell us about your preparation?

Definitely, this award will boost my preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021. With the support of SAI and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), my preparation is going good. With the guidance of my coach Satyanarayana on how to cope with the Covid-19 situation, my training hasn’t stopped. Once again, I thank Paralympic Committee of India Government of Tamil Nadu, Government of India for continued support.”

