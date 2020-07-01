Sections
Home / Other Sports / People look at me and my partner differently, but it doesn’t matter: Dutee Chand

People look at me and my partner differently, but it doesn’t matter: Dutee Chand

Dutee, 24, considered the fastest Indian woman right now, has asked those in same-sex relationships to be courageous and stand firm.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:52 IST

By Press Trust of India,

India sprinter Dutee Chand. (Getty Images)

Star India sprinter Dutee Chand concedes that her revelation of being in a same-sex relationship last year led to people looking at her “differently” but insists it doesn’t bother her. Dutee, 24, considered the fastest Indian woman right now, has asked those in same-sex relationships to be courageous and stand firm.

“One may fall in love anytime and with anyone. One does not decide that based on caste, religion or gender,” Dutee said in an online interaction with US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman.

In May last year, Dutee had revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman from her village in Odisha. She had said that “coming out of the closet” was better than “hiding” her personal life from the public.

“My partner supported me every time and I have chosen her for my life. People may look at us differently or call us by any name like gay, lesbian etc. That does not matter so far as we get to spend our lives with each other,” she added.



Her family had objected to the relationship and her older sister even threatened to disown her, but Dutee has been unruffled, expressing her desire to settle down with the woman. “For all who are in love but afraid of the world you must show courage because the world has always taken time to accept all good things. So please do not be afraid because it is your life and your happiness,” she said.

After her public disclosure, Dutee became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold in the World University Games by winning the 100m dash in a time of 11.32 seconds. She is a national record holder in women’s 100m with a time of 11.26 seconds. She also won a silver each in 100m and 200m in the 2018 Asian Games.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RTI query: J&K Bank refuses to furnish merit list of 1,450 BA, PO posts
Jul 01, 2020 19:28 IST
Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups: Zidane
Jul 01, 2020 19:27 IST
Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law
Jul 01, 2020 19:27 IST
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Jul 01, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.