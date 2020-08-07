Sections
Home / Other Sports / Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test

Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test

The Mexican driver had hoped to return after spending seven days in quarantine, but his Racing Point team said Friday morning he had tested positive.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Silverstone

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP)

Sergio Perez will miss a second Formula One race at Silverstone this week after again testing positive for the coronavirus. Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg is again set to replace Perez.

The Mexican driver had hoped to return after spending seven days in quarantine, but his Racing Point team said Friday morning he had tested positive.

“He is physically well and recovering,” the team said.

“The whole team wishes Sergio and his family well and we look forward to his return.”



That means German veteran Nico Hulkenberg again fills in for Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after having also replaced Perez for the British Grand Prix at the same venue last week. Hulkenberg did not start that race because of an engine problem.

There are two consecutive weekends of racing at Silverstone as Formula One tries to pack in races following the pandemic-delayed start to the season.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Provide potable water, transportation to tribal families in two hamlets cut off from rest of the world: HC to MIDC
Aug 07, 2020 17:01 IST
What we know about the explosion in Beirut
Aug 07, 2020 16:55 IST
Sambhavna Seth says she is sad for Anupama Pathak
Aug 07, 2020 16:54 IST
Naagin 5 teaser: Dheeraj, Mohit fight for Hina Khan’s love. Watch
Aug 07, 2020 16:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.