Sections
Home / Other Sports / Plan to resume national camps shut due to COVID-19 from May end: Sports Minister

Plan to resume national camps shut due to COVID-19 from May end: Sports Minister

Rijiju said the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17, forced his ministry to delay the resumption of the training camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres. The lockdown was earlier meant to end on May 3.

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:26 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said his ministry is devising a plan for phase-wise resumption of national camps for Olympic-bound athletes by the end of this month.

Rijiju said the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17, forced his ministry to delay the resumption of the training camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres. The lockdown was earlier meant to end on May 3.

“The camps will start in a phase-wise manner. First we will start training in NIS Patiala and SAI, Bengaluru where athletes are based currently...by the end of this month training is expected to start in Bengaluru and Patiala,” Rijiju said at FICCI’s webinar titled ‘Corona & Sports: The Champions Speak’.

“The camps will be for those sports which have qualified for Olympics or the sports whose Olympic qualification is in future,” he said...We will relax things partially looking at the Olympics,” he added.



The national camps were suspended in mid-March when the COVID-19 cases began rising in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
May 03, 2020 11:20 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive
May 03, 2020 13:02 IST

latest news

One more Nanded returnee tests positive in Mohali, taking district count to 94
May 03, 2020 13:43 IST
Angry gamers sign petition to change PS Plus titles for May
May 03, 2020 13:43 IST
In pictures: IAF’s flypast aerial salute to ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in Mumbai
May 03, 2020 13:38 IST
Jacqueline says she is ‘grateful’ to be at Salman’s farmhouse amid lockdown
May 03, 2020 13:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.