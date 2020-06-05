Prannoy’s exclusion from Arjuna Award nominations based on disciplinary grounds: report

Roughly 48 hours after HS Prannoy expressed displeasure over his snub from the Arjuna Award nominations, a BAI official has revealed that the India shuttler’s exclusion is based on disciplinary grounds.

On Wednesday, Badminton Association of India announced it had recommended shuttlers Sameer Verma, along with the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for Arjuna Awards, a decision that did not go down well with Prannoy, who lashed out at the selection criteria. As per the BAI official, Prannoy was never even in consideration because the body was not happy with his conduct.

“In this case HS Prannoy was not considered for the award on disciplinary grounds and some of the key instances where his behaviour was questionable,” the BAI official was quoted as saying by The Times of India on Friday.

On Wednesday, Prannoy had tweeted: “#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah #thiscountryisajoke.” He received support from fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal, P Jerry Chopra, Anand Pawar as well as squash star Joshna Chinappa.

Prannoy had a fabulous 2017-18 season, rising to world No. 10. In 2017, he won the US Open and reached the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier with sensational wins over Olympic champion Chen Long and Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei. In 2018, he became only the third Indian to win a men’s singles medal (bronze) at the Asian championships. It took him to a career high ranking of world No. 8.

“When it comes to an award like this there are criteria spelt out. I have half of the things in my bag and am still not eligible to be at least recommended,” Prannoy later said.