Sections
Home / Other Sports / Provisional dates for 2021 Archery World Cup, World Championships announced

Provisional dates for 2021 Archery World Cup, World Championships announced

The World Championships will be held in Yankton, USA from September 19 to 26, while the World Cup stages will start on April 19 in Guatemala City, the sport’s global governing body announced on Monday.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:01 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Archery generic image. (Getty Images)

The World Archery has announced provisional dates and venues for the 2021 World Cup stages and for the World Championships.

The World Championships will be held in Yankton, USA from September 19 to 26, while the World Cup stages will start on April 19 in Guatemala City, the sport’s global governing body announced on Monday.

The other two stages of the World Cup will be held in Shanghai and Paris from May 17 to 23 and June 22 to 27 respectively. The final is slated for September-October next year. Seasons that run in the same year as Olympic Games are traditionally shortened from four to three stages.

“The final qualification tournament for Tokyo was initially scheduled to be held in Berlin in June 2020,” World Archery said in a release. “However, following the one-year delay of the Games, it has been replaced by Paris. It will be held as a standalone event, immediately before the World Cup stage, on 18-21 June.”



The World Archery Youth Championships will be held in Perth from October 11 to 17. The 2020 circuit was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman falls to death: Partner booked for abetment to suicide
Jul 22, 2020 00:02 IST
Afternoon showers lead to waterlogging on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway
Jul 22, 2020 00:01 IST
Rain leads to traffic, waterlogging in Delhi, more likely on Wednesday
Jul 22, 2020 00:01 IST
Education department seeks response from parents, teachers on school reopening
Jul 22, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.