Sections
Home / Other Sports / PV Sindhu on concern around fitness of players amid lockdown: Many are worried and frustrated, but we’ve to accept the situation

PV Sindhu on concern around fitness of players amid lockdown: Many are worried and frustrated, but we’ve to accept the situation

The badminton ace looks at the lockdown as an opportunity to prepare better for future matches

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:08 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Badminton player PV Sindhu says even when things become normal, it’s essential to follow social distancing

Among several other things that one finds tough to do during the lockdown, is staying fit. It is a big concern especially for athletes, as their training routines and formal coaching have gone for a toss. Badminton ace PV Sindhu, too, admits missing “playing the game with opponents”, which “enables us to improve our moves and techniques”. But not one to compromise on any aspect of her game, she has been religiously working out at home.

Giving a glimpse of her daily regime, she shares, “I exercise, do strengthening workouts, squats, push-ups, burpees, jumps-squats, skipping and more. I also run, do stepper exercise, use sandbags for weight as well as knee workouts. Also, I’m eating right, as I can’t compromise on my health and fitness.” 

Along with athletes, coaches, too, have voiced their concern around the players’ fitness levels. “Many are worried, impatient and frustrated, too. It does feel bad, I know. But, we have to accept the situation and stay positive,” says Sindhu, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Acknowledging that it might take time for both players and sports enthusiasts to come back to the court and stadiums, she states, “Once we get back, it’s essential to follow social distancing. Though it won’t happen anytime soon, that’s alright.”



The 24-year-old urges everyone to concentrate on taking care of themselves and their loved ones. “Only when our lives are secure can we follow our dreams,” she says, adding, “Right now, it’s important to stay home and follow proper sanitisation. Negative thoughts can be controlled; meditation helps. Do things that you enjoy — reading, drawing, cooking... Keep your mind occupied.” 

Sindhu, who is spending the much-needed time with family, is also learning to cook and stitch. “I’d rather learn something new than keep worrying about the situation,” she quips.

Perhaps that’s the reason why Sindhu didn’t sulk over the Tokyo Olympics and other international tournaments being deferred due to the pandemic. “When I came back from England, I could see it coming. Such decisions (lockdown) have been taken rightly. My first reaction was that I’ve got some more time to prepare well,” she explains.

As someone who believes in “keeping things light both on and off the court”, Sindhu adds that life isn’t just about one thing. “We need to value everything we have. I try to maintain a balance even on my social media, be it with my messages or sharing fun moments,” she observes .

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop’s mother
May 16, 2020 21:02 IST
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube
May 16, 2020 21:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: 477 new Covid-19 cases take Tamil Nadu past the 10,000-mark; state count now 10,585 and all the latest news
May 16, 2020 20:59 IST
Odisha woman and minor son die after she sets herself and her sons afire
May 16, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.