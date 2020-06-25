PV Sindhu salutes teachers for their hard work during Covid-19 lockdown

In light of the current COVID-19 Pandemic and the unprecedented lockdown enforced across the country, we have seen a huge impact on all the sectors. The education sector has been no different. Working professionals have adapted themselves to the work- from-home model, but one of the biggest concerns was the on-going education for students.

Despite the most adverse circumstances, independent schools and their management have come together and ensured that no child is left without education in these trying times. At war footing all independent schools arranged for online classes and ensured a seamless learning experience for all students. However, that was not all. One of the biggest drivers of the online learning have been the teachers, who have adapted to the online mode of teaching and have gone out of the way to prepare online curriculums, presentations for their subjects etc. All of this just to ensure that continuous, seamless education is imparted to the students.

PV Sindhu salutes teachers for their hardwork on her Twitter and Instagram portal.

“Today, I was talking to my cousin and I asked him how he is studying during this lockdown,” Sindhu said in a video message on her Twitter handle.

“He told me that they were doing these online classes and they were also up to date in their syllabus which is a very good thing.

“And also they said that they were doing these physical fitness exercises, yoga meditation and other exercises. I was surprised to see the creativity and also imagination of the teachers and how fast teachers have adapted to these online classes and fitness exercises online.

“My teachers also really inspired me. I am thankful to school and college teachers. They all have inspired me. We all should salute all the teachers who have been working really hard and tirelessly to make sure children’s learning should go on. The teachers of India have been working really hard. We all should be very thankful,” she added.