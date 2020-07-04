Sections
Home / Other Sports / Red Bull loses appeal against Mercedes’ new steering system

Red Bull loses appeal against Mercedes’ new steering system

The DAS helps the Mercedes car’s cornering and reduces its tire wear. On-board footage from testing in Spain showed world champion Lewis Hamilton pulling the steering wheel back and forth on the front straight, apparently changing the angle of the front tires.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:05 IST

By Associated Press, Spielberg (Austria)

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice, as F1 resumes following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)

Red Bull has lost an appeal it lodged against the dual assistant steering system unveiled by Formula One rival Mercedes during winter testing in February.

Other teams were caught cold by the innovation, with Red Bull claiming in its protest that the DAS is both an aerodynamic and a suspension device. But stewards said it was part of the steering system alone and cleared Mercedes late on Friday night following a hearing.

“DAS is part of the steering system, albeit not a conventional one,” the FIA said in a statement. “The key challenges to the legality of the DAS rely on it not being part of the steering system. If this were indeed the case, then it would be breaching (regulations).”



The system will be banned as from 2021 but can be used by Mercedes and other teams this season.

