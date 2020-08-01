Sections
Home / Other Sports / Renault break curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s car

Renault break curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s car

The team said they had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday’s two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:08 IST

By Reuters, SILVERSTONE

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the second practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit in Silverstone. (AP)

Renault broke an overnight curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s car ahead of final practice and qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The team said they had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday’s two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.

No action was taken by stewards because the curfew breach was the first of two allowed under the rules and Ricciardo faces no penalty.

The Australian, 11th overall after three races without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was ninth fastest in second practice.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nearly 1 lakh challans issued by Delhi Police between June 15 and July 31
Aug 01, 2020 17:24 IST
10 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,574
Aug 01, 2020 17:19 IST
Tabu and Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam completes 5 years
Aug 01, 2020 17:18 IST
Govt to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime
Aug 01, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.