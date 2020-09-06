Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Renault F1 team rebranding as Alpine from next season

Renault F1 team rebranding as Alpine from next season

The Alpine F1 team will still use Renault’s engines but drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who is French, will have a car decked out in blue, white and red instead of yellow and black.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:48 IST

By Associated Press, New Delhi

AlfaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France leads Renault driver Esteban Ocon of France during the qualifying session for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5 , 2020. (Jennifer Lorenzini, Pool via AP) (AP)

The Renault Formula One team is rebranding as Alpine as from next season and will race in the colors of the French flag. The Alpine F1 team will still use Renault’s engines but drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who is French, will have a car decked out in blue, white and red instead of yellow and black.

“Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds,” Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul said. “Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory.”

New Group CEO Luca De Meo is reorganizing the company to place more emphasis on key brands, such as Alpine, which produces a sportscar.

Alpine has a history in motorsports with the Renault-powered Alpine car winning the Le Mans 24 hours race in 1978.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Sep 06, 2020 16:29 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Sep 06, 2020 17:12 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

1 killed, several hurt in weekend Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Sep 06, 2020 17:26 IST
Prakash takes charge as Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief
Sep 06, 2020 17:22 IST
Selfish, deceitful people do not reach positions of power at workplace
Sep 06, 2020 17:21 IST
Here’s how airlines can attract passengers again
Sep 06, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.