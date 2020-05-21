Sections
Home / Other Sports / Retired Mumbai umpires get financial help from Cricketers’ Foundation

Retired Mumbai umpires get financial help from Cricketers’ Foundation

“To help mitigate some burden during the current tough times, the Trust has identified and disbursed an amount of Rs four lakh to 20 retired umpires,” said veteran cricket writer and Trust’s Chairman Makarand Waingankar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Cricket stumps, bat and ball. (Getty Images)

The Cricketers’ Foundation, a public trust, has extended help to 20 retired umpires from the metropolis, who have fallen in hard times due to the lockdown.

“To help mitigate some burden during the current tough times, the Trust has identified and disbursed an amount of Rs four lakh to 20 retired umpires,” said veteran cricket writer and Trust’s Chairman Makarand Waingankar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

“All the beneficiary umpires have expressed their gratitude to the trust and its patrons for this timely assistance. Each individual has received an amount of Rs.20,000 by direct transfer into their bank accounts,” added Waingankar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mamata Banerjee requests PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit areas in Bengal
May 21, 2020 16:50 IST
International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion
May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
Fire breaks out at jewellery showroom in Delhi
May 21, 2020 16:48 IST
Raktanchal: Nikitin Dheer returns with bloody gangster drama, watch promo
May 21, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.