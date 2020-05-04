Sections
Ringside doctors back off call for combat sports ban

In a weekend statement on the group’s website, the doctors who train and certify ringside boxing and mixed martial arts doctors worldwide updated their stance based on the relaxing of stay-at-home requirements.

Updated: May 04, 2020 11:59 IST

By Press Trust of India, Los Angeles

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Yoel Romero of Cuba mix it up during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (AP)

After calling for an indefinite ban on combat sports events in April, the Association of Ringside Physicians (ARP) wants coronavirus precautions to be developed with an eye to staging events.

In a weekend statement on the group’s website, the doctors who train and certify ringside boxing and mixed martial arts doctors worldwide updated their stance based on the relaxing of stay-at-home requirements.

“Although it is impossible to eliminate all risk associated with COVID-19, precautions can be made to reduce the risk of viral transmission,” the statement said.

“Many athletic commissions, organizations and promotors are developing new guidelines to limit exposure to all involved at events, including athletes, their teams, commission personnel and support staff.” Sports worldwide have been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.



But three Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) cards have been scheduled in Jacksonville, Florida, the first on Saturday with others on May 13 and May 16 -- all to be staged in an arena with television broadcast personnel but without spectators.

“Combat sports event procedures regarding COVID-19 precautions should be actively developed, regularly reviewed and modified based on the evolving knowledge and scientific evidence put forth by public health authorities,” the ARP said.

“These guidelines should also involve local and regional public health officials as well as infectious disease experts and epidemiologists.”An executive order last month from Florida governor Ron DeSantis opened the door to hosting UFC events by giving essential services status to “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience... if the location is closed to the general public.” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry called the UFC event plan, including health safeguards, a “safe and sensible” one.

