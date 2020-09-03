Sections
Home / Other Sports / Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter

Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter

McIlroy announced on social media that his daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born Monday in Florida.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 20:24 IST

By Associated Press, Atlanta

Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round for the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy is the last of 30 players to arrive at the Tour Championship and couldn’t be more thrilled. His wife gave birth to their first child. McIlroy announced on social media that his daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born Monday in Florida.

“She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy said. 

McIlroy had told only close friends that his wife, Erica, was expecting. It was mentioned on Golf Channel last week at the BMW Championship and he confirmed she was due at any time. McIlroy said he would be willing to miss the Tour Championship and a shot at winning the FedEx Cup.

That won’t be the case now.



McIlroy, trying to become the first three-time FedEx Cup champion, starts the Tour Championship as the No. 11 seed, meaning he is seven shots behind Dustin Johnson.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 19:12 IST
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Sep 03, 2020 20:33 IST
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Sep 03, 2020 17:43 IST
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST

latest news

Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Sep 03, 2020 20:33 IST
When protests rock the world of sport
Sep 03, 2020 20:34 IST
England vs Australia: Morgan says Root in England’s T20 plans despite omission
Sep 03, 2020 20:29 IST
SC grants relief to borrowers, protect accounts from being declared NPA till further orders
Sep 03, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.