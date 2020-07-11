SAI contemplates action against boxers who broke quarantine rule

Sections
A few boxers who reported late were put in isolation “in the hostel inside the campus which was isolated from the other hostel where athletes are housed,” according to a SAI statement.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Most of the boxers and coaches have been put in quarantine facilities outside the campus. (Image Courtesy: AIBA)

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is contemplating action against boxers who reportedly broke the quarantine rule after reaching NIS Patiala for the national camp. The men’s and women’s elite boxers are currently in quarantine there. After testing negative in their COVID-19 tests, three boxers were reportedly seen mixing with athletes inside the campus. That caused flutter among the athletics and weightlifting squads who have been staying in the campus since the lockdown. Within no time did they bring the matter to the notice of SAI authorities.

Most of the boxers and coaches have been put in quarantine facilities outside the campus. A few boxers who reported late were put in isolation “in the hostel inside the campus which was isolated from the other hostel where athletes are housed,” according to a SAI statement.

“They were also tested and post negative results were allowed in the hostel in the campus and after due undertaking that they would follow the due quarantine process. Despite the undertaking, they allegedly mixed with the other athletes/coach in the campus,” it added.

SAI said it is investigating the matter. “We will take action against erring players and officials after quick investigation. For the record, our new guidelines require quarantine for seven days. On the sixth day, the tests are conducted and on negative report, athletes will be allowed to mix with other quarantined athletes.”



