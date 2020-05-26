SAI guidelines restricts coaches above 65

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has barred anyone above 65 at training in the national camps. The decision, citing a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guideline, has prompted a few federations to alter training plans for elite athletes. “Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home, except for essential and health purposes,” says the MHA guideline issued on May 17.

SAI has directed federations to, “please be ensured that the guidelines by the government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, are fully complied with resuming sports activities. The details of such person if any may please be shared with the office.”

Some of the sports federations that can be impacted by this guideline are athletics, shooting and wrestling who have coaches above 65 years.

“The MHA guidelines will have to be followed. Besides there are other clearances from local authorities and health ministry that is being awaited for resumption of training,” said a source.

Around 60 athletes including javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, the men and women’s 400m relay team and nine weightlifters are at the Patiala centre since lockdown started on March 25.

SAI has released Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by coaches, support staff and administrators during training at the centres.

The centre in Bengaluru though came into focus when a cook, who was called for a meeting inside the campus, died and tested positive for Covid-19. The men’s and women’s hockey teams beside race walkers have been in Bengaluru since the lockdown began. The athletes at these two centres are yet to resume outdoor training.

As per the MHA guidelines, athletics chief coach Bahadur Singh, relay coach Galina Bukharina, wrestling coach Temo Kazarashvili (Greco- roman), and shooting pistol coach Pavel Smirnov are some of those who may not be involved in training when athletes return to work.