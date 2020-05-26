Sections
Home / Other Sports / SAI resumes sports activities in capital’s JLN and National stadiums

SAI resumes sports activities in capital’s JLN and National stadiums

According to a SAI statement, sporting activities have resumed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium from Tuesday afternoon in slots of one hour which needs to be pre-booked online.

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Mumbai City FC players warming up. (SPORTZPICS for ISL)

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday started activities in two out of its five stadiums in the national capital after the central government green lighted resumption of outdoor sports in a phased manner. According to a SAI statement, sporting activities have resumed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium from Tuesday afternoon in slots of one hour which needs to be pre-booked online.However, activities in Indira Gandhi Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range are expected to start in a week’s time as logistics are being worked out.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Complex will remain shut as use of swimming pools continue to remain barred in the fourth edition of the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown which ends on May 31.”Detailed guidelines have been made available to the stadia administrator and they have been briefed comprehensively to ensure adherence to government guidelines of health and hygiene,” the government body said in the statement.

While archery, table tennis, badminton and lawn tennis have started in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium initially, activities at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium will depend on available facilities.

“Initially, sporting activities are being started in those disciplines where no contact is required among players and minimal sharing of equipment is needed,” the SAI said.



“In keeping with the guidelines of the government on social distancing and hygiene, it has been decided a maximum of only 50 per cent of sports facilities in various stadia will be made operational to ensure social distancing.”All stadia have been disinfected and deep sanitizated, in keeping with guidelines. Thermal checks and hand sanitization of every athlete and accompanying parents is being done at entry gates. The wearing of mask has been made mandatory,” it added. The SAI stated that as per the government guidelines only athletes above the age of 10 years can resume sporting activities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home isolation works, but with responsibility
May 26, 2020 18:35 IST
Close to 2 lakh migrants travelled on Shramik specials in and out of Rajasthan on a single day
May 26, 2020 18:35 IST
Megan Thee Stallion’s dog is a ‘savage’ at the ‘patience challenge’
May 26, 2020 18:33 IST
Decoding the Centre’s plan for migrant workers | Opinion
May 26, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.