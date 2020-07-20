Sections
Home / Other Sports / Sardar Singh regrets not being an Olympic medallist but says India have realistic chance in Tokyo

Sardar Singh regrets not being an Olympic medallist but says India have realistic chance in Tokyo

The Indian team has a rich Olympic history, winning an unprecedented eight gold besides a silver and two bronze medals.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File image of Sardar Singh. (Hocley India)

Proud to be part of a generation that witnessed Indian hockey’s resurgence, former captain Sardar Singh says his sole regret in an otherwise illustrious career is not winning an Olympic medal for his country. However, he feels the current team under Manpreet Singh has the potential to break the four-decade-old jinx in Tokyo next year. “My journey in hockey has been rather satisfying because I was part of that era which saw a resurgence. We came a long way from finishing last at the London Olympics in 2012 to being ranked No.6 in the world when I hung up my boots in 2018.

“Now, the current team is poised at no.4 which should definitely bring a lot of confidence to this team in the lead up to their Tokyo Olympic campaign,” said Sardar. The Indian team has a rich Olympic history, winning an unprecedented eight gold besides a silver and two bronze medals.

India’s last success at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza, though, came 40 years ago in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where they won the last of their eight gold medals. “Having played 314 international matches, I will always regret not being able to add an Olympic medal on the wall back home. But watching this team grow from strength to strength in the past year and the way they played the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year, I have great hope that they can bag that elusive Olympic medal.

“They definitely have a realistic chance in Tokyo,” said Sardar in a Hockey India release. With the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games being postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sardar feels the Indian team will get some time to work on its grey areas and unearth new talent.



“They have the time to build on the new talent that is available. Some of the youngsters like Rajkumar, Dilpreet, Vivek Sagar, Gursahib have shown great promise and trying them in big-match scenarios like the Pro League was a good decision by chief coach Graham Reid. “With the Olympics being postponed, we have the time to work on our short-comings. Converting chances continues to be one of the grey areas but I feel we have been finishing much better than we were two or three years ago.”

Sardar advised the Indian players not to lose their focus amid the current global health crisis, which has halted sporting activities across the world. “For now, I understand these are trying times for all sports persons in India with the COVID-19 pandemic posing several challenges to the Olympic preparations but my advice to the Indian hockey core probables, men and women, is to remain focused on their goal,” said the 34-year-old from Sirsa in Haryana.

“Playing in the Olympics for India should be the single most motivating factor for each and every athlete and they must channelise their efforts to be the best they can be ahead of the Tokyo Games.” On a personal note, Sardar handpicked the 2014 Asian Games gold, where they beat arch-rivals Pakistan to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics, as the stand-out moment of his 12-year career.

“Looking back at my career that spanned over a decade, there have been some very memorable matches. Leading the Indian team to the 2014 Asian Games Gold, the first in 16 years, will always be on top of that list not just because it was historic and beating Pakistan in a final is always an icing on the cake.

“This win set off a new beginning for the Indian men’s hockey team. In 2014, we were on the cusp of greater things to come and there was no looking back,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 vaccine results to be out today, Lancet editor’s tweet creates buzz
Jul 20, 2020 13:41 IST
Law actor Ragini Prajwal: ‘I don’t see myself running around trees’
Jul 20, 2020 13:39 IST
Thane: Civic authorities deploy 50 personnel in marketplaces to discourage overcrowding
Jul 20, 2020 13:38 IST
ENG vs WI Live Score: When will England declare?
Jul 20, 2020 13:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.