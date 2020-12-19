Sections
Satish enters finals of Cologne World Cup

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Photo of Indian boxer Satish Kumar (R) (Twitter)

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) advanced to the final of boxing’s Cologne World Cup in Germany after beating France’s Djamili Dini Moindze in the semifinals.

Satish, also a former Asian Games and Asian Championships bronze-winner, prevailed 4-1 against Moindze to face Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack in the summit clash scheduled late on Saturday.

Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women’s 57kg category. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final.

While Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medal-winning compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany’s Ramona Graff 4-1.

However, Asian Games bronze winner Pooja Rai settled for a bronze medal after going down to the Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn. Also ending with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the men’s 57kg category.

Hussamuddin lost to local hope Hamsat Shadalov. Solanki, on the other hand, was out-punched by Frenchman Samuel Kistohurry.

