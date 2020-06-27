Sections
Home / Other Sports / Sebastian Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header

Sebastian Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header

The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race at the same track, as part of an eight-race European leg.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:16 IST

By Reuters, Reuterss

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. (Reuters)

Sebastian Vettel believes the back-to-back races in Austria at the start of the Formula One season will be decided on slim margins and his Ferrari team will need to fine-tune their racing strategy to remain competitive over two weeks.

Four-times world champion Vettel and team mate Charles Leclerc hit the track in Ferrari’s 2018 car, the SF71-H, earlier this week in a test at Mugello as the Scuderia stepped up their preparations for the 2020 campaign. The season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race at the same track, as part of an eight-race European leg.

“I have no experience heading back to the same track just a week after and having a second race, but I’ve been around for a while,” Vettel told Ferrari in an interview. “I guess the level of perfection will be even higher the second weekend, the level of errors will be even smaller.

“I think there will be a chance to look at the race in particular, review the strategy and we get another chance just seven days after, so that’s a first, and we’ll see how we tackle that challenge.”



The eight races on the initial calendar will be held without fans present and in controlled conditions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 493,000 people globally. Vettel, who has already confirmed his departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, says racing in front of empty stands will be an unusual experience for all the drivers.

“I’ve never done it. I can’t really imagine how it will be,” the 32-year-old German said. “I think it’s good to race. It’s good to get going but if I could choose, obviously I would race with fans.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Jun 27, 2020 20:33 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares pic with mom Neetu, daughter Samara
Jun 27, 2020 20:31 IST
CBI files charge sheet in violence after slain gangster’s case
Jun 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Yediyurappa joined by Shivakumar, Deve Gowda at Kempegowda statue ceremony
Jun 27, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.