Sebastian Vettel to Mercedes? Toto Wolff says they are monitoring the situation

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff stated they are monitoring Sebastian Vettel’s situation who had earlier announced that he will be leaving Ferrari at the end of 2020 Formula One season.

Wolff stated they are happy with the racers on their roster presently but in case the situation changes, they could look at Vettel.

“Sebastian is a four-time world champion and him suddenly becoming available was unexpected. And, therefore, it is a situation that needs to be monitored,” Wolff said during Sky F1 Vodcast as per Fox Sports.

“Where could he potentially go, where are we with our drivers, and what I said (before) is I wouldn’t discount Sebastian for any seat.

“We have looked at the situation. Our priority and concentration is on our Mercedes drivers - that’s Lewis (Hamilton), Valtteri (Bottas) and the juniors. George Russell being one of them; Esteban Ocon is obviously a Renault driver today.

“And only if we can’t find a solution within that group of drivers we will look elsewhere and then obviously Sebastian is in a very good position,” he added.

Vettel has won 14 races for Ferrari but failed to add to the four titles he won with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. He had initially joined Ferrari with the aim of emulating his childhood hero, Michael Schumacher, who won five titles in red in the early 2000s.

“My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020. In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony,” Vettel had said after announcing the decision to leave Ferrari.

“The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season. Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be.”