Short but high-intensity drills key to maintaining fitness during lockdown: Arkell

The members of the Indian men’s hockey team have been confined to their rooms at the SAI South Centre here since the lockdown started on March 25.

Updated: May 11, 2020 19:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

File image of Robin Arkell. (Hockey India)

Short but high-intensity drills have been instrumental in keeping the Indian men’s hockey players fit during the ongoing coronavirus-forced national lockdown, said the team’s scientific advisor Robin Arkell. The members of the Indian men’s hockey team have been confined to their rooms at the SAI South Centre here since the lockdown started on March 25. And Arkell has been by their side constantly during this entire period, guiding them on self training drills to keep their body fit in the absence of on-field activities.

“I have tried to keep the fitness schedules short as far as duration is concerned, but I have ensured that the players are carrying out high-intensity exercises,” the South African trainer said during a live workout session on Instagram alongside Indian team’s second goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak. “At the moment, the fitness schedule is a bit relaxed since the players are not playing matches. I think it’s important to keep hydrated and maintain a balanced diet throughout the day as well,” Arkell said.

Pathak, who completed all the exercises swiftly, said he enjoyed the ‘short and sweet’ training session. “It was fantastic to do our fitness drills on an Instagram live. I hope the fans enjoyed it and will be motivated to do some of our exercises. Robin devised a short and sweet workout plan for today,” he said.

“There were some high-intensity exercises and I am glad I could help Robin explain how and why we do certain workout drills.”



