Shubhankar Sharma makes cut, Bhullar exits from Irish Open

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ballymena

File image of Shubhankar Sharma. (Getty Images)

Shubhankar Sharma rode a dangerous roller-coaster which included a crippling triple bogey but survived it all to make the cut at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.The 24-year-old two-time winner on European Tour, Sharma who added another card of 72 to total 4-over 144 at the par-70 Galgorm Resort and Spa Course on Friday evening.

Sharma was Tied-47th as conditions stayed windy and tricky and the rough was high. His colleague Gaganjeet Bhullar, making a return after more than six months, missed the cut with rounds of 75-78.

The 25-year-old Aaron Rai, who is of Indian descent born in England, carded a level par 70 to take the clubhouse lead.

Sharma has been making birdies in none-too-easy conditions but he has also dropped shots. He had four birdies on the first day but also dropped six bogeys.On the second day, which was delayed due to frost, Sharma again had four birdies and had only three bogeys, but the triple bogey on Par-4 eighth hole spoiled his card hugely.



This week Sharma’s hitting has been fine as he was inside Top-10 in Greens in Regulation, but the putting surface has taken a toll on him, as it has for a lot of players.

Play was suspended overnight due to darkness following a morning delay due to frost. There were still nine groups left to finish their second rounds before play was halted.

Rai is chasing his second European Tour title of his career after his 2018 Honma Hong Kong Open win. Rai had four birdies and four bogeys in his round of 70.

Rai is one shot clear of Robert Rock (69-67), Dean Burmester (65-71) and Joakim Lagergren (70-66) on 4-under.

Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington signed for a disappointing five over par 75 and a six over total which sits one stroke outside of the cut mark, while Shane Lowry’s second round 72 and seven over total meant he would not be at Galgorm for the weekend.

