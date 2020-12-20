Sections
Simranjeet, Manish strike gold; India end Cologne WC campaign with 9 medals

India finished the competition at the second spot overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:00 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Photo of Indian boxer Simranjeet Kaur (in blue outfit) (Twitter)

Indian women boxers Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Manish (57kg) notched up gold medals with contrasting final wins in the Cologne World Cup in Germany.

Manish defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjeet got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1 to finish on top in their respective categories.

India finished the competition at the second spot overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals. On Saturday, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had claimed the sole gold among men. He got a walkover in the finals.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) had claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.

The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

