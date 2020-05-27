Sports Authority of India headquarters sanitised after official’s kin tests positive

Sections
Updated: May 27, 2020 12:51 IST

By Avishek Roy, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex where the Sports Authority of India headquarters is situated. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex was being sanitised on Wednesday. An employee, whose relative tested positive for Covid-19, came to office on Tuesday, leading to SAI sanitising the premises.

A SAI official confirmed to this paper that they have been asked to not come to office on Wednesday.

“The official whose relative had tested positive for Covid-19 came to office on Tuesday and it immediately alarmed everyone. The premises are being sanitised today. We have been told that the official and his family members are taking the test today,” said the official who spoke to this paper.

SAI headquarters has been working on 33 per cent staff strength as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



This sanitisation drive was taking place one day after the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was opened for the come-and-play scheme.

